Chilliwack physiotherapist charged with workplace sex assaults

A Chilliwack physiotherapist has been charged with sexual assault. RCMP allege the incidents occurred in the workplace.

Police say Sanjay Amrutkar 38, of Chilliwack, was arrested without incident for offences dating from August and September 2019. He is charged with two counts of sexual assault.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred while Amrutkar was working as a physiotherapist.

"Our investigators are aware that there may be other victims who have not reported an encounter to police," said Const. Jennifer Thomson with Chilliwack RCMP.

"To further our investigation, we encourage those persons to contact police," she said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.

Amrutkar was released from custody pending a court date in March.