Chilliwack man charged with sexual assault and multiple child pornography offences

A Chilliwack man is facing a dozen sexual offence charges, including sexual assault and making and distributing child pornography, according to RCMP.

Robert Wayne Calvert was arrested June 19, 2019 following a year-long investigation. He has since been charged with three counts of sexual interference, three counts of sexual assault and other charges related to making and distributing child pornography.

"Mr. Calvert has resided in communities around the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island regions," read a statement from Const. Blaine Wiese with Chilliwack RCMP.

"We are asking anyone who feels they have information regarding our investigation to contact the Chilliwack RCMP or your local police agency," he said.

The allegations date from January 2015 to January 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).