Crews battling large fire in rural area of Chilliwack

One woman living in the area said she saw large flames and embers flying through the air when the fire was in its early stages.

Residents said they were told to prepare to leave their homes

CBC News ·
A large cloud of smoke and bright flames tower over the Eastern Hillsides area of Chilliwack. (Jil Sonia)

Firefighters in Chilliwack are currently battling a large fire that's near a large forested area.

The fire broke out just before 11 p.m. Tuesday in a rural area near the top of the Eastern Hillsides neighbourhood.

Chilliwack crews had to shuttle water up to the fire through the night as there are no hydrants in the area.

It's unclear what started the fire, but several residents in the area were told by police to prepare to leave their homes.

Crews appeared to have the fire under control just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

