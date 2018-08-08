Crews battling large fire in rural area of Chilliwack

Firefighters in Chilliwack are currently battling a large fire that's near a large forested area.

The fire broke out just before 11 p.m. Tuesday in a rural area near the top of the Eastern Hillsides neighbourhood.

One woman living in the area told CBC News she saw large flames and embers flying through the air when the fire was in its early stages.

Chilliwack crews had to shuttle water up to the fire through the night as there are no hydrants in the area.

It's unclear what started the fire, but several residents in the area were told by police to prepare to leave their homes.

Crews appeared to have the fire under control just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.