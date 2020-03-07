1 woman dead, 3 injured in Chilliwack car crash

RCMP in Chilliwack, B.C., say an early morning car crash Saturday killed one woman and left three others injured on a winding back road near Cultus Lake.

Sgt. Mike Sargent said RCMP responded to the single-vehicle crash on Vedder Mountain Road at about 3:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the car flipped on its roof and lying in a ditch with four people trapped inside.

One of them was a woman in her 20s who was pronounced dead at the scene. Another woman, whose age Sargent couldn't confirm, was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital with serious injuries.

Sargent later clarified that two men were also taken to hospital, but have since been released.

Video taken at the scene shows investigators photographing a small bottle of vodka and a bottle of beer near the crash.

Investigators took photos of these liquor bottles near the crash in Chilliwack, B.C. (Shane MacKichan)

The front of the car, a black sedan, appears crumpled and the back windows smashed. Nearby, a power pole leans at a 45-degree angle with bits of debris littered at its base.

Sargent said officers are still investigating, and it's not yet clear if alcohol may have been a factor.

The road was shut down for several hours Saturday morning, Sargent said, but reopened at around 10:30 a.m.