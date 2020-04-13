Out of control backyard burn causes 'accidental' brush fire in Chilliwack

Firefighters with the Chilliwack Fire Department and the B.C. Wildfire Service battled a small brush fire after a backyard burn got out of control.

The fire is believed to have started Sunday afternoon when a property owner was burning materials next to a forested hillside near the 4000-block of Hood Road.

Chilliwack Fire said flames from the burning pile got away from the owner and quickly started burning up the side of a steep hill.

In a statement, Asst. Chief Mike Bourdon said crews fought the fire in a wooded area and were able to put it out before it spread to the top of the hill. No one was injured.

Bourdon also said the City of Chilliwack has banned open air burning after Apr. 30 and wants to remind property owners that the province has banned most forms of open burning effective noon Apr. 16.