Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

Police in Chilliwack, B.C., issue shelter in place alert for residents near Skowkale

Police in Chilliwack, B.C., are warning certain locals to shelter in place as they deal with what is being described as an "active, ongoing, high-risk police incident.''

Police said residents should not report details of police movements on social media

The Canadian Press ·
A shoulder patch with the RCMP logo.
Chilliwack RCMP have issued a warning to some residents due to a high-risk police incident Monday. (Stuart Forster/Shutterstock)

Police in Chilliwack, B.C., are warning certain locals to shelter in place as they deal with what is being described as an "active, ongoing, high-risk police incident.''

According to a statement from Chilliwack RCMP, which was issued just after 8 p.m. PT, the incident is unfolding in the 46000-block of Knight Road, near the Skowkale First Nation.

Police have not specified the nature of the incident, but are asking people in the area to not report police movements on social media.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now