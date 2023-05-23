Police in Chilliwack, B.C., issue shelter in place alert for residents near Skowkale

Police in Chilliwack, B.C., are warning certain locals to shelter in place as they deal with what is being described as an "active, ongoing, high-risk police incident.''

According to a statement from Chilliwack RCMP, which was issued just after 8 p.m. PT, the incident is unfolding in the 46000-block of Knight Road, near the Skowkale First Nation.

Police have not specified the nature of the incident, but are asking people in the area to not report police movements on social media.