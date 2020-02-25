Skip to Main Content
Chilliwack basketball coach acquitted of child sex offence charge
British Columbia

A youth basketball coach from Chilliwack was acquitted Monday in provincial court of sexual interference involving a minor.

Richard Codie Hindle has been involved in youth sports programs since 2005

CBC News
Sexual interference allegations were reported to police in early 2016. Richard Codie Hindle was acquitted on Monday. (CBC)

Richard Codie Hindle, who is also known as Codie Anderson, had been involved in youth sports in Chilliwack since 2005, according to RCMP. 

He coached basketball at local schools and a leisure centre and has overseen overnight programs, camping trips and a sports academy.

Sexual interference allegations were reported to police in early 2016 and the single charge against him dated back to 2011.

