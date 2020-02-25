Chilliwack basketball coach acquitted of child sex offence charge

A youth basketball coach from Chilliwack was acquitted Monday in provincial court of sexual interference involving a minor.

Richard Codie Hindle, who is also known as Codie Anderson, had been involved in youth sports in Chilliwack since 2005, according to RCMP.

He coached basketball at local schools and a leisure centre and has overseen overnight programs, camping trips and a sports academy.



Sexual interference allegations were reported to police in early 2016 and the single charge against him dated back to 2011.