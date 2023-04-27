Chilliwack police arrest 1 man after attempted bank robbery downtown

Police have arrested one man after what they say was an attempted bank robbery in the city's downtown.

In a statement, Chilliwack RCMP said at around 12:15 p.m. Thursday, they were called about an armed man attempting to rob a financial institution near the intersection of Young Road and Princess Avenue.

Police didn't name the bank, but a CIBC branch is at that location, and a police SUV was seen outside the bank. Police did not say what kind of weapon the man allegedly used.

An emergency response team, dog team and air unit were called in.

"Police worked diligently to contain the situation and resolve the situation peacefully," Mounties said in their statement.

By 1:35 p.m., RCMP said a 64-year-old man had been arrested "without incident." They said victim services have been offered to "those affected."

The bank is in a commercial with a shopping plaza, small storefronts and offices, along with a large hotel about a block away.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the robbery to contact them.