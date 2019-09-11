RCMP looking for suspect in Chilliwack armed robbery

RCMP are asking for the public's help finding an armed robbery suspect after an incident in Chilliwack, B.C.

A statement from Mounties said the man went into a downtown liquor store in the 45000 block of Yale Road just after 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon. Officers said the man "presented what appeared to be a firearm" and demanded money.

Police said the man escaped on a dark-coloured bicycle with "an undisclosed amount of money."

The suspect is described as Caucasian and about five feet nine inches tall. RCMP said he was wearing a black rain jacket, blue jeans, white running shoes and gloves. He was also carrying a white bag with a red stripe and dark bottom.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or Crime Stoppers for those wishing to remain anonymous.