RCMP looking for suspect in Chilliwack armed robbery
Suspect entered liquor store on Yale Road and demanded money, officers say
RCMP are asking for the public's help finding an armed robbery suspect after an incident in Chilliwack, B.C.
A statement from Mounties said the man went into a downtown liquor store in the 45000 block of Yale Road just after 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon. Officers said the man "presented what appeared to be a firearm" and demanded money.
Police said the man escaped on a dark-coloured bicycle with "an undisclosed amount of money."
The suspect is described as Caucasian and about five feet nine inches tall. RCMP said he was wearing a black rain jacket, blue jeans, white running shoes and gloves. He was also carrying a white bag with a red stripe and dark bottom.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or Crime Stoppers for those wishing to remain anonymous.