Chilliwack apartment fire displaces families from 60 units

An overnight fire at a Chilliwack condominium complex has displaced families from 60 units.

The fire occurred at Parkridge Condos at 45761 Stevenson Road around midnight. Firefighters say the three-alarm blaze started on a fourth floor balcony and spread quickly from there.

"It was a very intense fire . . . it had breached the attic space and gotten into the roof," said assistant fire chief Andrew Brown.

"When I arrived there was flames probably 25, 30 feet into the air."

Brown said the fire took two hours to put out, but firefighters worked into the night to extinguish the hot spots.

All residents were safely evacuated, and no one was injured. They could be displaced from their homes for weeks or months.