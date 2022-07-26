Suspect in Chilliwack double homicide found dead

Police say 50-year-old Eric Shestalo, the subject of a public warning and police manhunt in the Chilliwack, B.C., area since last Thursday, has been found dead.

"On Thursday in Chilliwack, we responded to a shots fired call at a residence with multiple victims who are known to the suspect," said B.C. RCMP Commanding Officer Dwayne McDonald at a news conference.

"Two women were killed, and one man was treated for non-life threatening injuries. I can advise you that as of today, the suspect was located, deceased," said McDonald on Monday.

On Saturday, police said they had located Shestalo's red and yellow Jeep YJ in Bridal Falls, about 18 kilometres east of Chilliwack. Prior to the disovery, police had warned the public to exercise caution if they spotted Shestalo and were asked to call 911 and not approach him.

RCMP did not provide details on how Shestalo may have died.

Reassuring the public

With several shootings throughout B.C. in recent days and weeks, McDonald said he wanted to reassure British Columbians that police are there to protect them. He also thanked members of the public who came forward with information that helped advance different police investigations.

"As a father and as a spouse, I have the same questions that you do," he said.

"Am I safe? What are the police doing? And can I trust them?"

"I want to assure you that the RCMP ... are committed not only to keeping you safe but in apprehending those responsible for these crimes."

McDonald said the recent incidents are a "stark reminder" of the danger police officers face.

"Whether it's engaging and stopping a vehicle with suspects fleeing a violent and targeted homicide, responding to an active shooter event and stopping that threat or searching for an armed homicide suspect in a remote wooded area, our police officers are here for you," he said.