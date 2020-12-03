Children and youth with special needs suffering greatly in the pandemic, representative says

The pandemic is taking a brutal toll on children and youth with special needs and their families, according to a new report by B.C.'s representative for children and youth.

"Families are just hanging on by a thread, they are absolutely spent," said Jennifer Charlesworth. "Can you imagine providing 24 hour care to children … who have lost all supports?"

The report, Left Out: Children and Youth with Special Needs in the Pandemic, calls for urgent government action and collaboration with families and community organizations to address a segment of the population that has been neglected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report includes a survey of over 500 families that paints a picture of the crisis many are facing.

The closure of community services and suspension of in-class learning has hit these families the hardest, leaving them without vital services for children with complex medical, physical, behavioural and cognitive needs.

Making matters worse, respite arrangements and community programs have also been cancelled or suspended because of the need for physical distancing.

Meanwhile, wait-times for assessments and diagnoses have grown longer.

Charlesworth said she is concerned that some families, pushed to their breaking point, will be left with no alternative other than to put their child or teen into foster care.

"That would be a tragedy," she said.

The executive director of Inclusion B.C. said the pandemic has amplified frailties and fractures in the system that existed before COVID-19 hit.

"The pandemic has revealed a system that fails children with disabilities," said Karla Verschoor. "It's simply unjust and inexcusable to leave their families alone and unsupported, which is what we've done for far too long."

The report makes the following recommendations: