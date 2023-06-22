Representative for children and youth calls for expanded services, protections for gender-diverse kids

A new report from the representative for children and youth is calling on the provincial government to prioritize the protection of two-spirit and gender-diverse children and youth.

Jennifer Charlesworth said that negative climates and stigma experienced by two-spirit, transgender, non-binary and other gender-diverse children and youth (2STNBGD) is resulting in a higher instance of injury reports associated with suicidality and self-harm for 2STNBGC children and youth who are receiving government services.

"Far too often, young people face a lack of gender-affirming care, support and awareness from health-care providers and society. When this happens, we are failing them, and this must change," she said.

Elizabeth Saewyc, executive director of the University of British Columbia Stigma and Resilience Among Vulnerable Youth Centre, said a review of research found most 2STNBGD young people face frequent misgendering, long delays in care, lack of access to knowledgeable providers, greater exposure to violence in communities and worse health outcomes than their peers.

"At the same time, a number of relatively simple actions — starting with recognizing their identities and respecting their rights — can make such a difference in their well-being," said Saewyc.

Charlesworth's report makes eight recommendations, including enhancing legislative protections for 2STNBGD children and youth and ensuring that Ministry of Children and Family Development staff can provide gender-affirming care to 2STNBGD children and their families.

According to the report, gender-affirming care can take the form of social, emotional, legal and cultural support, as well as access to gender-knowledgeable physicians, chest binders, puberty blockers or hormone treatments.

Charlesworth cited the rise of hate speech and anti-trans legislative efforts and sentiments in the U.S. and Canada as factors worsening the conditions for 2STNBGD children and youth.