These childhood friends have played a Christmas hockey game together for 50 years
'Go play hockey outside. That was a refrain in Canada. And we never came back in.'
For the past 50 years a group of childhood friends in Coquitlam, B.C., have gathered to play ball hockey at Christmas.
On Christmas Day in 1969, after presents were opened, the mothers of Cameron Irvine, Keith Jones and David Edwards sent the boys out of the house so they could prepare Christmas dinner.
"'Go play hockey outside.' That was a refrain in Canada. And we never came back in," said Irvine, who was eight at the time.
Fifty years and many life changes later, the three childhood friends are still playing a ball hockey game at Christmas. They call themselves the "three originals."
As the players moved away, got married and had children, the day of the beloved annual game changed from Christmas Day to the Saturday after Christmas. Others have joined the tradition over the years, including children, wives, grandchildren, neighbours and friends.
This Saturday, Irvine, Jones, Edwards and other teammates that have joined through the years met up at the Westhill Park lacrosse box in Port Moody near the Coquitlam boundary to play.
A ceremonial centre-line ball drop by former Vancouver Canuck Jyrki Lumme officially marked 50 years of tradition:
Hockey fever
Irvine says he, Jones and Edwards were crazy about hockey from the very beginning. The Canucks came to Vancouver in 1970 as an NHL expansion team and hockey fever was in the air, said Irvine.
"Around Christmastime and following Christmas you were getting lots of hockey-related materials to go out and play," he said.
The boys first played the Christmas ball hockey game on Morrison Avenue, a short street in Coquitlam.
Over the years, the game has been played at various locations, including an elementary school parking lot and a tennis court they had to shovel.
The annual game even has an MVP trophy. When he was in Grade 8, Irvine created a 30-centimetre trophy of former Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jim Rutherford in pottery class. Now 45 years old, the MVP trophy has been through a lot and has needed more than a little glue. But the players love it.
"It started off as a bit of a joke, but then it became serious and people really wanted to win this thing. And so now it travels from household to household every year," Irvine said.
50 years later
Jones hasn't missed a single game since that fateful Christmas Day in 1969. For the last 33 years, he has made the trek from Calgary to Coquitlam. Jones says that while he moves a little slower than he used to, the game is important to him.
"It's really all about our friendship and reconnecting. Just having a good time. And of course winning the game," he said.
Irvine says he never imagined the tradition would still be alive 50 years later. As the childhood friends got married and moved, they figured the traditional game would eventually come to an end.
"But I think that through people moving away, it actually strengthened things.... It's really about the connection ... until the ball drops, and then it's on."
With files from Estephania Duran
