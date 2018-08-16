Baby recovering after getting trapped under pickup truck in Surrey

A four-month-old girl is recovering in hospital after a man drove a pickup truck through her bedroom wall, trapping her underneath the vehicle.

Satinder Manj lives above child's bedroom and was getting ready for bed around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, when he felt the impact of the crash.

"All of a sudden we heard a bang noise at the back," he said.

"I saw the big … pickup truck in my tenant's bedroom … and the lady, she was crying, 'Save my girl, save my girl.'"

Satinder Manj and his neighbours all tried to pull the truck out when they heard the baby was trapped underneath. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Manj said his family and neighbours immediately rushed downstairs to help.

"First we tried to grab the truck and pull out, all of us … my neighbours were really helping," said Manj.

"When we heard the crying noise, everybody stopped."

Driver arrested, child recovering

Manj said firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after and were able to rescue the child from underneath the truck.

RCMP said the girl is recovering in hospital and the driver, a 57-year-old man, was arrested.

Due to the damage to the building, Manj said he and his family will be staying at their neighbour's for the night.

Collision analysts will be at the scene overnight investigating the crash.

Meanwhile, police are asking anyone with information or video of the crash to contact them.