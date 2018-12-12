Girl, 6, lured from playground and sexually assaulted, police say

Police are looking for tips after a six-year-old girl was allegedly lured from her school and sexually assaulted in South Vancouver last week.

Investigators said a stranger coaxed the girl away from the playground at Sexsmith Elementary School on Columbia Street and West 59 Avenue on Dec. 5.

A statement said he took the girl to a nearby location, sexually assaulted her and then walked her back to school.

The suspect is described as being around 30 years old with "darker" skin and brown or grey hair. Police said he was wearing grey pants.

Detectives from the police department's sex crimes unit are looking for dashcam footage from anyone who may have been in the area between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. PT on Dec. 5.

Specifically, investigators are looking for footage from people driving in area bordered by West 58th Avenue, West 60th Avenue, Ontario Street and Cambie Street, just south of Langara Golf Course.

Vancouver police are looking for dashcam footage from anyone who was driving in this area around Sexsmith Elementary School on Dec. 5. (Vancouver Police Department)

Anyone who was in the area last Wednesday afternoon and saw anything suspicious is asked to call detectives in VPD's Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0603 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.