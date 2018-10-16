Child pornography charges added to sex abuse case against Vancouver Island nanny

A Vancouver Island nanny accused of sexually abusing the children in his care is facing more charges.

Johnathon Lee Robichaud, 30, of Central Saanich is now facing 10 charges, including new counts related to making, possessing and accessing child pornography and charges of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and making sexually explicit material available to a child, according to court documents.

Police announced four other sex-related charges against Robichaud last month and warned there may be more alleged victims who have yet to come forward.

The investigation into Robichaud's activities began when a mother reported that her sons, both under the age of 10, may have been abused by the family nanny. Investigators later identified a third alleged victim.

Saanich police are worried there may be more alleged victims. (Saanich Police Department)

Police say Robichaud has lived in the Victoria region for years and has worked or volunteered with youth groups, church groups, child-care facilities and before-and-after-school programs. He's also advertised his nanny services online.

Robichaud is scheduled to make his next appearance in Victoria provincial court on Wednesday.