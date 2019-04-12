Don't give up that paper route: 5 exceptions to B.C.'s proposed working age for children

Teens under 16 will still be allowed to babysit, act and hold down newspaper routes under B.C.'s proposed new regulations for child employment.

The proposed amendments to the Employment Standards Act introduced Monday would raise the legal minimum working age from 12 to 16 for most jobs and restrict hazardous work done by people between the ages of 16 and 18.

The changes would put B.C. in line with recommendations from the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child and the International Labour Organization.

But there will still be a few ways that younger teens can earn a little pocket change or help out with the family business. Here are some exceptions:

'Light work'

Fourteen and 15-year-olds will still be allowed to perform "light work" like stocking shelves at a convenience store, as long as they have the written consent of a parent or guardian. The definition of "light work" will be the subject of an upcoming consultation.

Babysitting

There's no minimum legal age for babysitting in a private residence in B.C., and that isn't going to change.

Newspaper carrier

To the extent they still exist, newspaper routes will still be an option for any child who's enrolled in elementary or secondary school.

Chores on the family farm would be exempt from the minimum age restrictions. (Darren Hauck/Reuters)

Farm work

The changes won't apply to children helping out with chores on the family farm. Some agricultural jobs could fall under the definition of "light work," which would open them up to 14 and 15-year-olds.

Acting

Children of any age are permitted to act in plays, TV or movies as long as they have parental consent.

All other work will require a permit from the Director of Employment Standards for anyone under the age of 16. Some hazardous industries will have prescribed minimum ages that could be older than 16.

The proposed amendments will only become law after receiving royal assent. Until then, existing regulations still apply for child labour.