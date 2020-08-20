5-year-old boy killed by falling tree while hiking in Chilliwack

A five-year-old boy has died and a 22-year-old woman was taken to hospital after a tree fell on a group of hikers in Chilliwack, B.C.

Chilliwack RCMP say they were called to the Kingfisher Trail in the city's Yarrow area around 12:45 p.m. PT Tuesday, When officers arrived, they found the boy had died from his injuries.

The woman, from Abbotsford, B.C., was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"This group was local to the Chilliwack area and consisted of children being supervised on a day hike along the trail," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail in a statement.

Victims Services has reached out to the families involved in the tragedy, said Rail.

RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating the child's death.