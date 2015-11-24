Child one of two people injured in police-involved shootout, B.C. watchdog says

A child believed to be no older than 12 was injured Sunday after a police-involved shootout near Merritt, B.C., according to the province's police watchdog.

Shots were fired after RCMP tried to stop a white Ford F-350 around 3:50 p.m. PT. A statement said the truck, which had been pulling a flat deck trailer "associated with a stolen property file," did not stop.

Nearly two hours later, around 5:30 p.m., police found the pickup again — but without the trailer — on Highway 5A just outside of Merritt.

Officers used a spike belt to stall the truck, but it kept going before coming to a stop on Highway 8 near Snake Road and Highway 97C.

Gunshots were exchanged between the suspect and police "throughout the incident," according to the statement.

A man and a child were found inside the truck and taken to hospital. RCMP said the child is believed to be under the age of 12.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating whether officers' actions or inactions led to the injuries.