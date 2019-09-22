Child injured after falling from window in Surrey

A four-year-old child was injured Saturday after falling three storeys from a window in Surrey, RCMP say.

The incident happened at around 3:30 p.m. PT in the 10100 block of 153 Street.

Police say the child was climbing on furniture inside the home when they slipped off and fell through a screen on the window.

The child landed in a grassy area in front of the building.

The child was taken to hospital by ambulance and treated for a fracture. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening and the child is expected to make a full recovery.

Surrey RCMP are reminding parents to ensure windows and screens are fully secured.