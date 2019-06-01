Child hospitalized after falling from 2nd-storey window in Vancouver

A child was hospitalized on Friday after falling out of a second-storey window in Vancouver.

B.C. Emergency Health Services was called to the building at East 11th Avenue around 2:45 p.m. on Friday.

A ground ambulance transported the child to hospital.

The age of the child, and their condition, have not been released.

Safety tips to prevent falls

BC Children's Hospital has warned of the dangers of open windows and balconies for children, especially as the weather warms up.

Here are their safety tips to prevent falls from windows: