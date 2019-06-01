Child hospitalized after falling from 2nd-storey window in Vancouver
A child was hospitalized on Friday after falling out of a two storey window in Vancouver.
As weather warms, BC Children's Hospital has warned of the dangers of open windows for children
B.C. Emergency Health Services was called to the building at East 11th Avenue around 2:45 p.m. on Friday.
A ground ambulance transported the child to hospital.
The age of the child, and their condition, have not been released.
Safety tips to prevent falls
BC Children's Hospital has warned of the dangers of open windows and balconies for children, especially as the weather warms up.
Here are their safety tips to prevent falls from windows:
- Don't underestimate a child's mobility; children begin climbing before they can walk.
- Move household items away from windows to discourage children from climbing to peer out. Toddlers may use anything as a step stool to get higher.
- Be aware that window screens will not prevent children from falling through — they keep bugs out, not children in.
- Install window guards on windows above ground level. These act as a gate in front of the window.
- Or fasten windows, so they cannot open more than 10 centimetres wide. Children can fit through spaces as small as 12 centimetres wide. In either case, ensure there is a safe release option in case of a house fire.
- Don't leave children unattended on balconies or decks. Move furniture or planters away from the edges as kids can climb up and over.
- Talk to your children about the dangers of opening and playing near windows, particularly on upper floors of your home.