Alberta man arrested in Kelowna after 'bizarre' child grabbing incident

Kelowna RCMP say a 30-year-old man is in custody after a child was allegedly grabbed from its mother Sunday afternoon in a "bizarre" incident.

Police say they responded to calls from Kerry Park at Bernard Avenue and Abbott Street about a man allegedly grabbing a small child being held by its mother.

According to witnesses, the male suspect tried to swim away in Okanagan Lake after a struggle over the child.

Naked and in the lake

Images and video posted online appear to show the suspect taking off his clothes and swimming in the lake before being apprehended.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/KelownaRCMP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KelownaRCMP</a> lead away a suspect at Kerry Park after a child was allegedly grabbed from their mother Sunday. Witnesses said after being rebuffed, the suspect took his clothes off and swam in Okanagan Lake before being apprehended. Child is OK. Video: Madison Attwood. <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcnewsbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcnewsbc</a> <a href="https://t.co/fcRwkqLcBs">pic.twitter.com/fcRwkqLcBs</a> —@ChadPawson

"It's unclear at this time exactly what the male's intentions were and that, of course, will be a large portion of our continued investigation," Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey said in a news release.

"As a parent myself, I can only imagine what would have been going through the minds of the child's parents."

Police say the child appeared to be uninjured but was examined in hospital before being released.

Kelowna RCMP are asking any witnesses to the incident to contact them.