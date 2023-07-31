Child dies after being hit by falling tree in B.C. campground

A child has been killed while visiting a provincial park south of Peachland, in B.C.'s Okanagan.

A statement from B.C. Parks said the child was at a campground at Okanagan Lake Provincial Park on Saturday when they were hit by a falling tree

BC Parks said the child died from their injuries a short time later in hospital.

The age of the victim was not released and B.C. Parks has not said what might have caused the tree to come down.

"I am deeply saddened by a tragic incident involving a child at a B.C. Parks campground over the weekend," read a statement from B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman.

"On behalf of the ministry and all B.C. Parks staff, I send my deepest condolences to the child's family and friends. Our hearts are with you at this difficult time."

CBC News has contacted RCMP for more information.