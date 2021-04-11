Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

RCMP investigate child's death at motel in Duncan, B.C.

Police on Vancouver Island and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the death of a six-year-old child at a motel in Duncan Friday night. 

Manager of Falcon Nest Motel says a family had been in the suite

CBC News ·
RCMP officers in Duncan, B.C., were at the Falcon Nest Motel on Saturday investigating the death of a child the night before. (CHEK News)

RCMP say officers and first responders were called to the motel for a report of an unresponsive child shortly after 9 p.m. PT

The child was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead. 

Police say the North Cowichan Duncan General Investigation Section is leading the investigation, with support from the Forensic Identification Section and front-line officers. 

'It's heartbreaking'

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting a separate investigation, RCMP said. 

On Saturday, officers could be seen collecting evidence at the Falcon Nest Motel. 

The motel's manager, Valma Sampson, said a family had been in the suite. 

"It's heartbreaking," Sampson said, adding that she herself has a five-year-old. "It's a sad situation."

RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said victim services have been supporting the family. 

