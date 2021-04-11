RCMP investigate child's death at motel in Duncan, B.C.

Police on Vancouver Island and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the death of a six-year-old child at a motel in Duncan Friday night.

RCMP say officers and first responders were called to the motel for a report of an unresponsive child shortly after 9 p.m. PT

The child was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Police say the North Cowichan Duncan General Investigation Section is leading the investigation, with support from the Forensic Identification Section and front-line officers.

'It's heartbreaking'

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting a separate investigation, RCMP said.

On Saturday, officers could be seen collecting evidence at the Falcon Nest Motel.

The motel's manager, Valma Sampson, said a family had been in the suite.

"It's heartbreaking," Sampson said, adding that she herself has a five-year-old. "It's a sad situation."

RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said victim services have been supporting the family.