Young girl bitten by black bear at Greater Vancouver Zoo

B.C. conservation officers are investigating after a young girl was bitten by a black bear Monday at the Greater Vancouver Zoo.

The girl was in an area of the black bear enclosure that's not open to the public, the zoo said in a statement Tuesday. She had, according to the RCMP, stuck her arm through a chain-link fence.

She was airlifted to hospital, said Cpl. Craig van Herk with Langley RCMP. Officials did not release any further details about her condition.

The zoo, which is about 60 kilometres east of Vancouver in Aldergrove, B.C., said its main concern is with the injured child and her family.

"The team at the zoo are deeply shocked and saddened by the accident … and we are working on all fronts to gather all the information with all parties involved," the statement said.

The enclosure was temporarily closed Tuesday as police and conservation officers investigated.

'You don't want to get too close'

There are two sets of fences bordering the bear enclosure. The first is made of low, wooden posts and beams with chain-link fencing. The second, about a metre ahead, is a taller chain-link fence.

It's yet not clear how the girl managed to reach the second fence.

Joelle Siemens, who visited the zoo Tuesday with her three-year-old toddler, said the incident wouldn't deter her from coming back.

"It will definitely make me even more strict about following the rules of the place," she said.

"You know they're wild animals and you don't want to get too close."

Siemens added that she hoped the bear involved won't be euthanized.

The black bear enclosure is surrounded by two fences. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service service confirmed Tuesday that it had been alerted to the incident Monday evening.

The service said it would not comment further while it investigates. At least one officer was seen at the zoo Tuesday.

The Greater Vancouver Zoo has about 600 animals, including several bears, lions and giraffes.

The zoo said it plans to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon.