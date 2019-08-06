Child injured after animal bite at Greater Vancouver Zoo

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says it's investigating after a child was bitten by an animal Monday at the Greater Vancouver Zoo.

The service confirmed Tuesday that it had been alerted to the incident Monday evening.

The child's age isn't yet known. The service said it would not comment further while it investigates.

The Greater Vancouver Zoo is situated in Aldergrove, B.C., about 60 kilometres east of Vancouver. It houses about 600 animals, including a grizzly bear, lions and giraffes.

CBC News has reached out to the zoo for comment.

