Chilcotin River floodwaters receding, extent of damage uncertain: officials

The B.C. River Forecast Centre says the Chilcotin River has peaked and floodwaters are receding after a flood event not likely to happen again for another 200 years.

The centre said river levels began receding Wednesday after reaching a high Tuesday night, due to 100 millimetres of rainfall that swamped the region beginning late last week.

"[It's] expected to decrease gradually through the rest of today and then and then should drop pretty quickly over the next few days," said River Forecast Centre hydrologist Jonathan Boyd.

"So, [the situation] is improving in the sense that it's not continuing to rise, but the flows are still high. So, of course, we're staying at a flood warning," he added.

As of Thursday, the warning remains in place for the Chilcotin and its tributaries, except two: a high streamflow advisory is in place for the Chilko River and Big Creek.

Environment Canada said thunderstorms with rainfall of less than five millimetres were expected this week.

"There's a little bit of precipitation in the forecast but nothing compared to what we've received over the weekend," Boyd said Thursday.

Ranches near the Chilcotin River in B.C.'s Central Interior were flooded after rainwater pushed the river beyond its banks last weekend. Some communities were cut off entirely as roads providing access were washed out. (Randy Saugstad)

Properties, ranches flooded

Cariboo Regional District spokesperson Emily Epp said the district has heard from at least 20 ranchers whose properties are flooded.

Epp says the district expects to hear from more property owners, because the flood-stricken region covers hundreds of kilometres and includes the community of Big Creek, the Xeni Gwet'in First Nation and the Nemaiah Valley.

"It is such a large area we don't quite have a sense yet of who, and how many people, have been impacted,'' she said Wednesday.

Flooding in Big Creek, B.C. washed out Fletcher Lake Road on July 7. (Kai Nagata)

An advisory from Interior Health says well- or river-water systems affected by flooding should not be used.

Epp says the regional district was delivering potable water to some ranches, but the emergency operations centre wants to hear from more people in order to assess needs.

An advisory from the Transportation Ministry said half a dozen roads have been closed as crews try to repair the flood damage.

The roads that are closed usually have low traffic volumes but they provide important access for isolated residents and camps, the ministry said.