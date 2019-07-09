Flood warning in effect as rainwater overwhelms Chilcotin River

A flood warning is in effect for the Chilcotin River near Williams Lake, B.C., after 90 millimetres of rain fell in the area over the last four days.

The river below Big Creek and its tributaries are roaring with brown, stirred-up rainwater as a result of the rain.

Video posted on Facebook from the Big Creek area shows grown trees being carried down the whitewater river and puddles creeping over lakes and farm fields.

Issuing its flood warning on Monday afternoon, the B.C. River Forecast Centre said the public should stay out of "the rapid flow in the rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks."

Thunderstorm in forecast

Environment Canada said thunderstorms are in the forecast for Tuesday, and could bring up to 15 more millimetres of rain to the region.

The forecast centre said the Chilcotin River level is expected to rise slightly Tuesday and peak later at night or Wednesday morning.

The Chilcotin empties into the Fraser River around 50 kilometres south of Williams Lake.