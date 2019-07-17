Chilcotin flood victims now able to apply for government assistance

The B.C. government is providing funding to help the victims of the Chilcotin floods.

Washed out buildings and flooded roads leaving people stranded were just some of the things experienced by residents when historic flooding swept through the area in early July.

Disaster financial assistance will be available to homeowners, small business owners, residential tenants, farmers, charitable organizations and local governments that were unable to get insurance to cover their disaster-related losses.

The province will cover 80 percent of the amount of total eligible damage that's more than $1,000 to a maximum of $300,000.

From river to swamp

The River Forecast Centre started to monitor water levels starting July 5. Over the next five days, the region received over 100 millimetres of rain.

Officials from the Cariboo Regional District said a flyover of the area revealed around 120 residential properties that may have been affected by the flood. The area includes the communities of Big Creek, the Xeni Gwet'in First Nation and the Nemaiah Valley.

Who's eligible for funding?

Homeowners or residential tenants must prove their home is their principal residence, and small business owners also need to prove that their business is their primary source of income.

The loss of seasonal or recreational properties, hot tubs, patios, pools, garden tools, landscaping, luxury items, and recreational items won't be covered.

Residents have until Oct. 15, 2019 to submit an application to Emergency Management B.C.