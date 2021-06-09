Chief medical officer for B.C.'s Interior Health charged with sex crimes in Alberta

Interior Health's chief medical officer, Dr. Albert de Villiers, has been arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference, according to RCMP.

Mounties in Alberta say de Villiers was arrested on Tuesday in Kelowna. Under the Criminal Code of Canada, sexual interference involves touching someone under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose.

The investigation into de Villiers was conducted by the detachment in Grande Prairie, where de Villiers worked for 16 years as the lead medical officer for Alberta Health Services' north zone, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The South Africa-trained doctor has only been working for Interior Health for the last year but has been a leading voice in the region's response to COVID-19.

Alberta RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters told CBC News that the last he checked, de Villiers was in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

Few details have been released so far, but Peters said an update is expected on Wednesday. CBC News has reached out to Interior Health for comment.