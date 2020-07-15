Chicken races at B.C. fur trading post suffer COVID-19 cancellation, but are set to hatch online

A popular chicken race in northern B.C. that drew thousands of visitors every summer has been hobbled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans who flocked to northern B.C. to see the fleet-footed fowl will, in the near future, have to go online to cheer on the chickens. Races will be recorded and posted to the Fort St. James National Historic Site's Facebook page — with play-by-play commentary in both official languages.

Before the pandemic, tourists from around the world came to watch the chicken races on summer mornings, surrounded by Canada's largest collection of fur trade era wooden buildings from the 1800s.

To the cheers of the crowd, hurrying hens, a running rooster, and sometimes even dashing ducks raced out of their coop and down a wooden track to claim the prize of lunch at their feeder.

To the delight of tourists, hot footed hens and a running rooster sprint down a wooden track during chicken races at the Fort St James National Historic Site in 2019. 0:39

The competitors, including Attila the Hen, Cisco, Fingers, and Dave the Rooster, sometimes took just seconds to reach the finish line.

"If it's a nice day and the chickens are hungry, it can be over in a few moments," said Jim Williams, a historical interpreter who organized the races. "If it's raining, sometimes the chickens stop to take in the sights and it can be a bit longer."

Williams usually served as the race commentator for fans.

Historical Interpreter Jim Williams holds Attila the Hen in the hen house at Fort St. James National Historic Site. (Jim Williams/Contributed )

"It's very hard to get a word in edgewise when you've got hundreds of people yelling 'chicken chicken chicken' at you," said Williams.

"It's a wonderfully absurd thing and I think that [travellers] come here for the absurd and they stay for the history."

Parks Canada says more than 2,000 travellers a year — about a third of all visitors to the site — decide to visit the fur trading post after seeing highway billboards promoting "World Class Chicken Racing."

A billboard directs drivers to the chicken races at the Fort St. James National Historic Site. This year, the races will be virtual. (Betsy Trumpener/CBC News )

"One-third of visitors said this was an unplanned stop, so the road signs which depict chicken racing got them here," a Parks Canada spokesperson said in a written statement.

Lyle Penner is amazed at the popularity of the chicken races, which have been happening for the last few years. He's worked as a historical interpreter at the fort for more than 20 years.

"You can't imagine how many people said, 'We heard about the chicken races and we came.' And you think, 'OK, we have a national historic site with buildings 135 years old that are integral to Canadian history and the fur trade and you came for chicken races?" said Penner. "But, well now, they are here to see the rest."

A historical interpreter stands outside of a fur storage building, one of many historic log buildings at Fort St. James National HIstoric Site. (Betsy Trumpener/CBC )

While the modern day chicken racing is a feather in the cap of the fort, Parks Canada says chickens were also kept at the fort more than a century ago to supply eggs and meat to the officer in charge of the fort and his family.

In that same era, horse races helped pass the time at the fort.

"As it is not feasible to hold horse races at the fort these days; chicken races are held instead," said a Parks Canada spokesperson.

Although the highway billboards are still up, visitors to Fort James National Historic Site won't be able to experience live action "World Class Chicken Racing" this summer, and the fort's visitor centre is also closed. But the rest of the historic site is still open, with COVID health measures in place for visitors, and a coop full of chickens.