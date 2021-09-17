Fire tears through northeastern B.C. lumber yard

A fire at a lumber yard in northeastern B.C. continues to burn this morning after it was spotted Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., on Thursday, employees at the West Fraser mill in Chetwynd, B.C., noticed a fire burning among logs where they are stored, according to an email from a West Fraser spokesperson.

The company says firefighters, including those from the Chetwynd Volunteer Fire Department, remain on site and air support is currently being used to help extinguish the fire.

They say the fire is contained to the log yard and the mill itself is not at risk.

A fire burns at the Chetwynd, B.C., West Fraser mill log yard on Sept. 16, 2021. (Submitted)

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

An investigation into the cause of the fire and the amount of damage caused will begin once the fire has been put out.

The fire department declined to speak with CBC News Friday morning about the fire. It said the company was responding to all requests for information.