Richmond man sentenced after 3 hour police standoff in 2018
Cheng Ian Huang entered guilty pleas to assault with a weapon and sexual assault
Cheng Ian Huang has been sentenced following an incident in Richmond in 2018, in which a three-hour standoff with RCMP officers led to his peaceful arrest.
Huang, 44, entered guilty pleas to assault with a weapon and sexual assault in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday.
Justice Miriam Gropper sentenced Huang to time already served in jail, the equavilent of 4.5 months. He was also given18 months probation and a 10 year weapons prohibition.
Huang was at the centre of a police incident in May, 2018, in which police surrounded a residence for three hours after a frantic woman allegedly escaped and flagged down a motorist.
Following the incident, Huang was charged with one count each of kidnapping, assault, assault with a weapon, sexual assault using a Taser, possession of a firearm without a permit, impersonating a police officer and uttering a threat.
