Check out the ingenious ways people are freeze-proofing their hummingbird feeders during B.C.'s cold snap

Hummingbird enthusiasts in British Columbia know no bounds when it comes to ingenious solutions to keep the province's tiniest bird feeding in freezing temperatures.
Tea light candles, tin foil, hand warmers, incandescent Christmas lights and pre-warmed socks are just some of the things MacGuyvered into contraptions that are keeping the sugar water feeders flowing for Anna's hummingbirds.
You can read why it's important to be vigilant about keeping a hummingbird feeder free of ice here, especially with sub-zero temperatures expected to last through the weekend in the Lower Mainland.
Here's a selection of the homemade devices helping our tiny feathered friends in frigid times:
6 feeders in rotation between us & great grandpa - those old incandescent christmas tree lights & wool socks are doing the trick! <a href="https://t.co/gTDwuQwp1h">pic.twitter.com/gTDwuQwp1h</a>