Check out the ingenious ways people are freeze-proofing their hummingbird feeders during B.C.'s cold snap

Hummingbird enthusiasts in British Columbia know no bounds when it comes to ingenious solutions to keep the province's tiniest bird feeding in freezing temperatures.

Tea light candles, tin foil, hand warmers, incandescent Christmas lights and pre-warmed socks are just some of the things MacGuyvered into contraptions that are keeping the sugar water feeders flowing for Anna's hummingbirds.

You can read why it's important to be vigilant about keeping a hummingbird feeder free of ice here, especially with sub-zero temperatures expected to last through the weekend in the Lower Mainland.

Here's a selection of the homemade devices helping our tiny feathered friends in frigid times:

Visitors to this feeder in Nanaimo, B.C., can enjoy a drink with a view. Sharon Grondin's ultra-Canadian hummingbird feeder doesn't freeze thanks to a single patio lightbulb and scarf. (Submitted by Sharon Grondin) Jane Tyerman of Maple Bay, B.C., uses a rag and oven mitt around the column with a rechargeable electric hand warmer duct taped to the bottom, left; heat tape normally used to ward off frozen pipes works great in Squamish, centre; and cotton batting-filled tinfoil bottom heated by lamp, right. (Larry Pynn/Teal Imbeau/Kathleen Scott) A Styrofoam cooler with trouble light inside and holes cut to focus the heat up to the feeder, left, and visitor. 'I’m hoping the city bylaws officer doesn’t write me up for the new red light district,' said Glen Govier. (Submitted by Glen Govier)

It helps to have a husband who's a drummer, said Kelly Graham, who clamped a reptile lamp onto a cymbal stand. (Submitted by Kelly Graham) Lynne MacFadgen's festive solution is a single Christmas sock warmed in the dryer every hour. (Submitted by Lynne MacFadgen) In Campbell River, B.C., Dale Peterson and Barbara Flewelling set up a heater below their feeder when they went away overnight. Upon return, they decided to keep it running after observing a male hummingbird enjoying the warmth. They say the extra cost to their electrical bill is worth it. (Submitted by Dale Peterson and Barbara Flewelling) A trouble light with 100-watt incandescent bulb and Christmas light combo in Langley, left; a dollar-store pail and lightbulb device in Port Alberni, B.C., centre; and a lightbulb in a tin can drilled with holes hung with homemade coat hanger "S" hooks, right. (Laurie Biagini/Susan Roth/Kathy and Cory Couture)

6 feeders in rotation between us & great grandpa - those old incandescent christmas tree lights & wool socks are doing the trick! <a href="https://t.co/gTDwuQwp1h">pic.twitter.com/gTDwuQwp1h</a> —@WildergardenBC