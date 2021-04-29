Death of woman in Shuswap home deemed suspicious by police

Police are treating the death of a 60-year-old woman at her home in the Shuswap region as suspicious.

RCMP from Chase, B.C., about 60 kilometres northeast of Kamloops, discovered the body in a home in the 8600-block of Holding Road, near the southern tip of Adams Lake, around 11:30 p.m. PT Tuesday, according to a release .

At the scene, officers took into custody a man who was well known to the woman, the release says.

"Although a full determination surrounding criminality has not yet been made, the circumstances surrounding the woman's death are being considered suspicious in nature at this time," said Staff Sgt. Scott Aschenbrenner, unit commander of B.C. RCMP's Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

The Mounties say they don't believe there's any risk to the general public.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the woman's death.

Police are asking anyone with additional information about this case to contact the B.C. RCMP's Southeast District Major Crime Unit hotline at 1-877-987-8477.