His name is Charlie and he runs a chocolate factory. He just turned 93 years old

"Because we are all a great deal luckier than we realize, we usually get what we want – or near enough."

The words belong to British author Roald Dahl's 1964 children's book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The sentiments ring true for another Charlie in another chocolate factory, a little closer to home.

It's been a long road for Charlie Sigvardsen, owner of Burnaby's aptly named Charlie's Chocolate Factory.

Sigvardsen, who opened the chocolaterie in 1970, turned 93 on June 28.

See a real Charlie inside his chocolate factory Duration 1:36 Charlie Sigvardsen, a longtime chocolate maker in Burnaby, is celebrating his 93rd birthday. Charlie’s Chocolate Factory was started in 1971 by Sigvardsen and has grown to welcome the third generation of the family to the business.

"Fifty-three years ago, when we started, we had a small store in Gastown. So we called it The Chocolate Factory. We went to register it and the government wouldn't register it. They said it was too common a name," Sigvardsen said.

"Somebody I was working with told me, 'My boy's reading a book at school called Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Your name is Charlie, why don't you call it Charlie's Chocolate Factory?'"

The name stuck, and so did the business.

Charlie's Chocolate Factory has gone from a small storefront selling a limited line of boxed and bulk chocolates to two retail locations. The Burnaby location on Canada Way near Boundary Road comes complete with a flowing chocolate river.

It's also won awards and accolades, having been named Burnaby's favourite chocolate store several times by local newspaper Burnaby Now. Sigvardsen was inducted into the U.S.-based Candy Hall of Fame in 2015.

"I love the friendly atmosphere here," said customer Dino Mattiazzo, who said he's been frequenting Charlie's Chocolate Factory for 20 years. "Charlie's a super nice guy."

"[He] always has plenty of selections – not just with chocolate, but he's got candies for all occasions. You can come literally any time of the year and find something that you need."

The candy man can

Sigvardsen said he loves taking on projects that other people can't or won't.

Over the years, Charlie's Chocolate Factory has embarked on creative and edible projects such as a 1.5-metre chocolate maple leaf that was sent to Taiwan as part of a trade show, a chocolate egg that weighed nearly 160 kilograms, and a giant chocolate heart that went to Metropolis at Metrotown and was sold by the chunk for charity.

Charlie Sigvardsen says he became interested in the chocolate business as a student at the University of British Columbia in the early 1950s. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The shop has become a family business for the Sigvardsens. Sons Colin and Blair along with granddaughter Ellen all work with the family patriarch at the Burnaby and Port Coquitlam locations.

Sigvardsen's entry into the business of chocolate was something of a twist of fate.

In the early 1950s, as he was earning his bachelors in commerce at the University of British Columbia, Sigvardsen was searching for a thesis topic. Unsure of what to research, a visit to his professor's office led him to land by chance on the topic of marketing and sales of chocolate in Vancouver – and the rest was history.

"A friend of mine told me you'll never work a day in your life if you enjoy what you do. I don't really work. I enjoy what I do. I have fun doing it," Sigvardsen said.

He says when groups of students come in to the store, he offers this advice.

"'Look, whatever you decide to do when you grow up, do what you enjoy doing," he said. "Don't think about making a lot of money or something – just do what you enjoy doing. You'll be successful."

That philosophy is reminiscent of another portion of Dahl's novel:

Mr. Wonka: "Don't forget what happened to the man who suddenly got everything he wanted."

Charlie Bucket: "What happened?"

Mr. Wonka: "He lived happily ever after."