Chilliwack, B.C., homicide victim remembered as a gentle man

On Saturday — his last day alive — Charles "Chucky" Klose, 58, was seen near the Sevenoaks Shopping Centre in Abbotsford.

Those who met him there say he complained of significant pain in his legs, spent some time speaking with a group that was doing Christian outreach work, and then caught a bus to Chilliwack.

Late that night, Klose's body was found in a parking lot behind the Scotiabank on Yale Road. Police reported that he'd been the victim of a homicide.

"I'm sad, man. It stinks. I'm glad I got to see him though," said John Dueck, one of the people who bumped into Klose and talked about Jesus on Saturday.

Dueck first met Klose more than two years ago. He said Klose was one of the people who inspired him to work for the Salvation Army in the shelter and as an outreach worker.

"[He was] someone who was hurting, someone who was really tender, someone who was really kind. There was a lot of brokenness there though — he wasn't doing good," Dueck said, recalling when he first met Klose.

"We kind of had a good bond. There were times in the shelter when he was in a rough spot and we got to spend time together," Dueck said. "I really liked Chuck a lot."

'A gentle-hearted guy'

In a video recorded Saturday by Jordan Barr, one of the Christian outreach workers, there's a moment when Dueck arrives to join the group. Klose's face lights up. He points at Dueck and begins to laugh.

"You guys know each other?" Barr asks in the video.

"Yes, he's Chuck, man," Dueck says, giving Klose a fist bump.

For Barr, Saturday's encounter was the first time he'd met Klose, who made a strong first impression.

"Definitely a gentle-hearted guy. You can tell almost immediately interacting with him. He didn't seem to be the type of guy that would be out trying to cause harm to people," he said.

Dueck said in the time he's known Klose, there have been times when he was beaten up and he'd show up in a neck brace.

Police say Charles Henry Klose, 58, was killed late Saturday night. He was known as a gentle, kind person who had some struggles and lives a transient lifestyle. (IHIT)

"I think he would get taken advantage of sometimes by other folks on the street," he said. "The kind of guy Chuck was was really gentle, really soft, really kind. Kind of exceptionally so."

'Praying that justice will be served'

Both Dueck and Barr were shocked to learn of the killing on Sunday.

Barr said he had hoped to make further connections with Klose, who was interested in talking about his faith and happily accepted a Bible offered by the group. Even though he was living a transient lifestyle, he opted for the larger Bible, due to his poor eyesight.

"I'm just praying that justice will be served," said Barr.

Dueck has also turned to prayer in an effort to process the sudden loss.

"Sometimes when we see these guys we think we'll see them forever — 'Oh it's Chuck, he's always there' — but he's not," he said.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team hasn't released any information about possible leads in the case, suspects, or arrests. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.

