B.C. charities still accepting hair donations for wigs despite cancer society's policy change

Although the Canadian Cancer Society is ending its hair donation program on Dec. 31, local charities in B.C. say they are still accepting hair donations.

The society says its partner, Pantene, is phasing out its Beautiful Lengths campaign because of a decrease in demand for real-hair wigs.

Since 2007, Pantene has accepted mailed-in hair donations and then created, shipped and donated real-hair wigs to wig banks across the country.

But now it says synthetic hair technology has improved, giving the wigs more of a "real-hair" feel.

However, there are still people who prefer real-hair wigs over synthetic ones.

Hillary Birkett, 11, lost her hair in July due to an adverse reaction to medication to treat pneumonia.

She tried on synthetic wigs from commercial shops before getting fitted with a real-hair wig from Eva & Co. Wigs in Vancouver, through the charity Wigs for Kids B.C.

Hillary Birkett, pictured with her mom Sherri, got fitted for a real-hair wig. (Caroline Chan/CBC)

It's full circle for Hillary — when she was seven, she donated her ponytail because her speech therapist had lost her hair while being treated for cancer.

She says having her wig makes her feel more like herself.

"All my friends have long, nice hair. And then we go to me, and I have really short hair. … if I don't have my wig, I just don't feel normal."

'Life changing'

Cindy Yip, co-owner of Eva & Co. Wigs, says she can see a big transformation when clients put on their wigs.

"It changes their attitude, they have more confidence, they are happy to go out," Yip said. "So, it's life changing."

The company accepts hair donations directly and through Wigs for Kids B.C.

Although her company sells both, Yip prefers real-hair wigs to synthetic ones because they're more breathable and natural.

She says they've noticed a drop in supply since the announcement from the Canadian Cancer Society in early November.

Also, the company is still trying to replenish its real-hair supply after it was robbed in September.

Thieves made off with at least 150 wigs worth $2,500 each. About 15 of the wigs were prepared for patients at B.C. Children's Hospital.

Listen to the segment on CBC's The Early Edition: