Ahead of Thanksgiving, charities struggle to meet rising demand due to inflation

Charities in Vancouver say they're struggling to meet rising demand and cover their own expenses as inflation drives the cost of groceries to new heights ahead of Thanksgiving.

Union Gospel Mission (UGM) serves its holiday dinner to roughly 3,000 of the most vulnerable residents in the Downtown Eastside each year.

The bill has grown exponentially: receipts show the cost for turkey alone has risen by $4,000 in the past two years for the same number of meals.

"We have actually seen such a drastic increase, that when we looked at the cost to serve 700 meals every day for the next 365 days — it's going to cost an extra quarter of a million dollars," said Nicole Mucci, a spokesperson for Union Gospel Mission.

Randy Spark says it's getting harder to keep within his kitchen budget at Union Gospel Mission with the rising cost of food. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Invoices for turkey orders show the charity paid $5.69 per pound for turkey breast in 2021. The same item cost $7.99 per pound this year — a 40 per cent jump.

Every UGM meal also includes trimmings, which have become more expensive too.

"Our veggies and everything else have also increased moderately [in price]," Mucci said.

"If inflation is hitting everybody pretty hard, we know that those who are struggling the most are going to be hit the hardest."

The rise in prices has forced everyone working with the organization to be creative with cost-cutting measures while maintaining quality standards.

Volunteers are reminded to cut vegetables like celery closer to the ends of the stalks to squeeze as much as possible from every item.

"Little cost cutting things like that do add when you're talking about the bulk we do here," said chef and kitchen manager Randy Spark.

A Food Stash Foundation staff member restocks a fridge at its weekly Rescued Food Market where shoppers can pay what they want. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Food Stash, a Vancouver-based charity offering groceries at a pay-what-you-can rate, said the number of clients coming through its doors has risen by half since January — and customers can't afford to pay as much as they once could.

People who used to donate $2 per purchase when the market opened a year ago can now only afford to give an average of $0.40, leaders said.

"We are seeing lot more demand. The line up the street is longer than ever," said Carla Pellegrini, Food Stash's executive director.

"It's hard right now. Everything's so expensive: gas, food, housing has always been crazy expensive in this city and I think it's just piling on ... it means it's harder to keep [the charity] running."

Pellegrini said shoppers coming through the market include seniors on fixed income, single parents, young students — "just your everyday person trying to get by."

"We see new people coming to the market every week," she said.

Experts suggest shoppers be flexible with their Thanksgiving menus this year to save money on their grocery bill — opt for alternatives like chicken, fish or pot roast for protein and choose whichever vegetables are on sale instead of familiar staples.

They added there shouldn't be pressure to host a perfect meal, either.

"For me, Thanksgiving is just an occasion to celebrate with food and friends and family so whatever you put on the table ... it will be happy," said food blogger Joyce Lam.