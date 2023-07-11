Multiple charges laid against man in crash that killed 2 B.C. teens

Charges have been laid against a 27-year-old man accused of causing a crash last July that killed Vancouver-area teenagers Samir Ali and Yasbrat Habtamu.



A statement from Metro Vancouver Transit Police says Cory Brown faces two counts of criminal negligence causing death, one count of driving while disqualified and one count of flight from police.



He remains in custody and is expected to return to court on July 19.



The statement says members of the Transit Police were returning to headquarters in New Westminster on July 26, 2022, when they attempted to pull over a person suspected of driving erratically.



Police say the suspect sped off, and his vehicle collided at a Burnaby intersection with the car carrying the two teenagers.

Police and bystanders tried unsuccessfully to save the teens, while the statement says the two people in the suspect's car ran away before they were picked up a short time later.

At the time, friends and family said Habtamu had recently made the Burnaby District Metro Soccer Men's team and described him as "a great role model."

Ali was described on an online fundraising page as "compassionate, friendly, bright, wise beyond his years" and a beloved member of his community, where he regularly volunteered.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) said earlier it was conducting a separate inquiry to determine whether police actions played a role in the collision.