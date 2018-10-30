Charges laid in violent home invasion of terminally ill cancer patient

Charges have been laid in connection with a violent home invasion in Sicamous, B.C., on Oct. 24.

Robert Christopher Bomba, 37, faces six charges, including forcible confinement, disguising the face while committing an offence, assault causing bodily harm, breaking and entering, failing to comply with probation and possession of stolen property over $5,000.​



Sicamous RCMP are continuing their investigation into the home invasion, during which a 59-year-old woman who is terminally ill with cancer was held at gunpoint and kicked in the face.

Two men and a woman were allegedly involved.

According to a police statement, Bomba was also arrested by Nanaimo RCMP on two outstanding arrest warrants from the Sicamous RCMP. The warrants were for charges of failing to comply with probation and driving while prohibited.

He is currently being held in custody in Nanaimo.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.