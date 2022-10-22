3 men charged with 1st-degree murder in targeted shooting at University Golf Course near UBC

Homicide investigators say three men have been charged in the shooting death of a 38-year-old man at the University Golf Club near UBC's Vancouver campus on Monday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Vishal Walia died of his injuries in the parking lot of the public golf club. Investigators believe his death was a targeted hit connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Eighteen-year-old Deandre Baptiste, 22-year-old Balraj Basra and 21-year-old Iqbal Kang have been charged with first-degree murder, IHIT said.

IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti says University RCMP responded to reports of a shooting near the UBC campus around 9:50 a.m. Monday.

Shortly after the shooting, emergency crews responded to a burning vehicle found in an alley near Crown Street and West 22nd Avenue, less than five kilometres from the golf course, according to police.

"A suspect vehicle was quickly identified," Pierotti said Friday, explaining that officers with the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) spotted a vehicle fleeing the scene.

Police said members from the VPD, Highway Patrol and Richmond RCMP arrested the three suspects, who have remained in custody.