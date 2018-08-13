Charges laid in alleged bomb threat at Browns Socialhouse in Surrey

One man has been charged following an alleged bomb threat at a Surrey restaurant on Sunday afternoon.

Mohammed Shalmeen Gafoor, 43, has been charged with a number of offences including mischief, three counts of unlawful confinement and three counts of uttering threats.

Gafoor is expected to make an appearance on these charges this afternoon in Surrey Provincial Court, according to Dan McLaughlin, spokesperson for the B.C. Prosecution Service .

Police have released few details about the incident, which occurred around 5 p.m. PT at the Browns Socialhouse restaurant near King George Boulevard and 96th Avenue.

Incident was a hoax

But John Gillis, vice-president of Browns Socialhouse, confirmed there was a bomb threat at their Surrey Centre restaurant on Sunday afternoon.

"He was in there for a little while and just called a staff member over and said, 'Hey I've got a bomb,'" alleged Gillis.

"He allowed everybody to leave except a few staff members that he wanted to stay with him."

Police were called and the incident turned out to be a hoax, said Gillis.

Gillis said it was unclear why the man allegedly allowed some people to leave or what might have motivated Gafoor's actions.

He said the restaurant is offering counselling to staff who were involved.