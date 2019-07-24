Vancouver police say they have arrested a 36-year-old Vancouver resident for the murder of businessman John Leslie McIver.

McIver, 78, was discovered dead inside his appliance repair shop, McIver's Appliance Sales and Service, in South Vancouver shortly after 8:30 a.m. PT on June 26.

Early in the investigation, police determined the death was suspicious. On June 27, McIver's death was deemed a homicide.

Crown has now approved a second-degree murder charge against 36-year-old Vancouver resident Brian Roger Holt, who remains in police custody until his next court appearance.

At a news conference Wednesday, Const. Steve Addison confirmed Holt was an employee of McIver's, but it is unclear if he was still employed at the repair shop at the time of McIver's death.

CBC News spoke with McIver's son, Derek, who says he found out about the charge Wednesday morning.

He thanked police for their efforts throughout the investigation and said the family would be taking time to process the information.

Anyone with information about this offence who has not yet spoken with police is asked to call VPD's Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.