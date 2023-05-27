Man and woman charged in 2022 Abbotsford B.C. shooting death

More than a year after an Abbotsford man was fatally shot, British Columbia's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says two people have been charged in relation to the death.

A Saturday statement from Abbotsford Police said a 22-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were arrested Friday and charged in relation to the March 21, 2022 death of 41-year-old Chad Colivas.

"This has been a dynamic and complex investigation," says Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT in a Saturday statement. "As always, IHIT is grateful for its strong partnership with the Abbotsford Police Department and the other integrated teams, and the strong work completed by all investigators, which led to these results."

According to IHIT's statement at the time of the killing, Abbotsford Police Department officers were called just before 10 p.m. PT Monday after a reported shooting in the lower level of a home in the 3500-block of Latimer Street, a residential area northeast of the city's downtown.

Officers and paramedics found Colivas suffering from life-threatening injuries. Police say he died at the scene despite their life-saving efforts.

Tanner Fox, 22, has been charged with second degree murder while Laetitia Acera, 30, has been charged with manslaughter, police said Saturday. The killing is not believed to be gang-related.

Fox served time in prison for a 2019 robbery charge, according to court documents.

Acera also has a lengthy criminal record, including multiple charges of fraud under $5,000, impersonation, evading police and unauthorized use of credit card data dating back to 2015.

Both suspects are in police custody and are set to appear in Abbotsford Law Courts on June 15.