Charges announced after Kelowna RCMP make large fentanyl and cocaine drug bust

Kelowna RCMP say prosecutors have approved charges against two Okanagan residents following a large drug seizure at a Kelowna home.

Police say they made the bust during an investigation of suspected drug trafficking throughout the Central Okanagan in April 2018.

On April 25, the Kelowna RCMP's street enforcement unit executed a search warrant on a property in the 600 block of Old Meadows Road and found nearly two kilograms of prepackaged, illicit drugs, along with cash.

"It was apparent that the drugs were prepped in a manner for immediate sale on our streets," said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jeff Carroll.

Charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking have have been laid against 27-year-old Brandon Campbell of Kelowna, and 48-year-old Lisa Lakey of Summerland.

Police seized the following items during their search: