Charges laid in Surrey sexual assault investigation

A man has been charged with the sexual assault of a woman in Surrey last Saturday.

On May 21, Surrey RCMP said they were called to a residence on 101A Avenue for a report of a break-in.

When they arrived, a woman told police she had been sexually assaulted. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, police announced that 43-year-old Matthew Christopher Hamm had been charged with sexual assault with a weapon and breaking and entering. He has also been charged with unlawful confinement and uttering threats.

"This was a very serious and traumatic incident that impacted the feeling of safety and security in our community." Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in a news release.

"Our investigators were greatly assisted by tips from the public, which ultimately led officers directly to the suspect, who will now be brought before the courts."

RCMP said Hamm is currently in custody, awaiting his next court appearance.