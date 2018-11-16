Charges considered in VPD cruiser crash with cyclist
Police car and cyclist collided at West 46th Avenue and Oak Street in May of 2018
A Vancouver police officer whose cruiser hit a cyclist will have charges against him considered by the B.C. Prosecution Service after the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) announced it had forwarded a report to Crown on the incident.
On May 18, 2018, a VPD police vehicle collided with a female cyclist at the intersection of West 46th Avenue and Oak Street.
According to the IIO, she was taken to hospital with what was originally believed to be minor injuries.
However, two weeks later, the IIO received notification from the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner of B.C. that the injuries were more severe and constituted serious harm.
The B.C. Prosecution Service will now evaluate if there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO before deciding whether to approve charges.
It will also consider if a prosecution is in the public interest.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.