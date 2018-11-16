Charges considered in VPD cruiser crash with cyclist

A Vancouver police officer whose cruiser hit a cyclist will have charges against him considered by the B.C. Prosecution Service after the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) announced it had forwarded a report to Crown on the incident.

On May 18, 2018, a VPD police vehicle collided with a female cyclist at the intersection of West 46th Avenue and Oak Street.

According to the IIO, she was taken to hospital with what was originally believed to be minor injuries.

However, two weeks later, the IIO received notification from the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner of B.C. that the injuries were more severe and constituted serious harm.

The B.C. Prosecution Service will now evaluate if there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO before deciding whether to approve charges.

It will also consider if a prosecution is in the public interest.