Charges laid against 3 kidnapping suspects who allegedly tried to escape from 11th-floor balcony

Charges have been laid in connection with an alleged kidnapping at a Burnaby, B.C., apartment building that has sparked an investigation by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO).

Three men have been charged with kidnapping and forcible confinement after RCMP responded to the scene at an apartment on the 11th floor of the building in the 4900 block of Sanders Street, near the Metrotown mall, on July 4.

According to police, officers entered the residence where the alleged victim was being held and three men inside exited over the balcony.

Two of the men were arrested without incident on lower floors of the building, but one man fell to the ground and was seriously injured.

The IIO is a civilian oversight agency that examines officer-related incidents resulting in death or serious harm. It is now reviewing police interaction with the men to determine whether police action during the arrest was justified.

Obinna Njoku, 36, Abdulkadir Handule, 23, and Abdullah Abdullahi, 32, are scheduled to appear in provincial court on Monday.